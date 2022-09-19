Brad Taylor Joins Leading Farm / Ag Specialty Underwriter as Underwriting Manager
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters announced today the addition of Brad Taylor, CPCU, ARM, AFIS, as Underwriting Manager of the Rockingham Farmowners PLUS program.
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU) is the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, and loss control.
ARU, the US leader in specialty farm / ag insurance, announced the addition of Brad Taylor as Underwriting Manager of the Rockingham Farmowners PLUS program.
Taylor is a senior farm and equine insurance professional, with more than three decades of experience, most recently as Program and Underwriting Manager at the equestrian division of the Leavitt Group of Colorado. In addition to his underwriting and program management acumen, Taylor brings significant experience managing and leading insurance sales initiatives. With this rare skill set in both underwriting and sales, Taylor successfully built one of the largest and most profitable equine insurance books in the nation. In addition to being a well-known expert in equine risks, Taylor is a proficient insurance information technology leader and earned the Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) designation.
“Brad is a powerful addition to the ARU team, and we are extremely excited to gain the benefit of not only his substantial farm and equine insurance experience, but also his even-keeled senior leadership,” said William G. (“Will”) Johnson III, Chief Executive Officer of ARU. “In Brad’s long and distinguished career, he has been successful in insurance sales, underwriting, and product development, all of which are experiences we will be calling on as we grow the Rockingham Farmowners PLUS program to be the leading farm and equine writer in the state of Virginia - and beyond.”
“Modernizing the Rockingham Insurance farmowners product and technology is a major priority for the company,” added Robert Lyon, President and CEO of Rockingham Insurance. “The company was founded in 1869 by a group of farmers, and our goal with the Rockingham Farmowners PLUS program is to honor this legacy while also laying the foundation to serve future generations of American farmers. We are delighted ARU is adding Brad Taylor to the team, as we believe his experience as both an agent and an underwriter will add special value to Rockingham Insurance agents and policyholders.”
ARU was founded in 2016 to deliver modern solutions to legacy business challenges in the farm / ag space. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, progressive technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically-challenging farm / ag risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. To accomplish this, ARU builds and distributes proprietary insurance products, invests heavily in loss prevention engineering and research, and focuses on collaborative broker and policyholder relationships, facilitating shared victories for all stakeholders. ARU supports a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also operational support and reinsurance capacity. ARU is an affiliate of international carrier group Accelerant Holdings. https://agrisku.com https://accelins.com/
Rockingham Insurance is a property and casualty insurance company providing coverage for homes, autos, farms, rental properties, and businesses. Rockingham Insurance includes; Rockingham Insurance Company, Rockingham Casualty Company, Rockingham Mutual Service Agency, and Rockingham Specialty, Inc. Headquartered in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Rockingham Insurance is eligible to write business in all fifty states. For over 150 years, Rockingham has been insuring the people and companies that make our community grow and thrive. Rockingham holds an “A” Excellent rating with A.M. Best Company, a highly regarded assessor of insurance companies’ financial and management stability. https://rockingham.insure/
Chandler Griffith, Marketing Associate
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters
chandler@agrisku.com