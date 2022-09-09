JAVIER ZUBIATE NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Javier is a Financial Advisor, focused on working with small business owners, professionals, and families to ensure they can meet all their financial goals

Javier Zubiate has been named a member of the 2022 Executive Council of New York Life.

EL PASO, TX, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier Zubiate has been named a member of the 2022 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19 percent of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Mr. Zubiate has been a New York Life agent since 2019 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office in Texas. He is a financial advisor with Crown Wealth Strategies, a wealth management firm serving affluent families and business owners in El Paso and across the United States.

“Everyone at our firm works incredibly hard because we truly love what we do,” said Mr. Zubiate. “I get to help hardworking families and entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, and that’s incredibly rewarding to me.”

Javier Zubiate specializes in helping small-business owners, families, and professionals meet their financial goals. He has his FINRA Series 7, 66, and 63 Licenses and his Life and Health Licenses. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. This is the second year he has been named to New York Life’s Executive Council. To learn more about Mr. Zubiate and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.

Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-227-1604
Contact
Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-227-1604
Company/Organization
Crown Wealth Strategies
P.O. Box 13325
El Paso, Texas, 79913
United States
+1 915-613-4300
About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Crown Wealth Strategies

