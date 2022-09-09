JAVIER ZUBIATE NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
Javier Zubiate has been named a member of the 2022 Executive Council of New York Life.EL PASO, TX, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier Zubiate has been named a member of the 2022 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19 percent of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.
Mr. Zubiate has been a New York Life agent since 2019 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office in Texas. He is a financial advisor with Crown Wealth Strategies, a wealth management firm serving affluent families and business owners in El Paso and across the United States.
“Everyone at our firm works incredibly hard because we truly love what we do,” said Mr. Zubiate. “I get to help hardworking families and entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, and that’s incredibly rewarding to me.”
Javier Zubiate specializes in helping small-business owners, families, and professionals meet their financial goals. He has his FINRA Series 7, 66, and 63 Licenses and his Life and Health Licenses. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. This is the second year he has been named to New York Life’s Executive Council. To learn more about Mr. Zubiate and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.
Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-227-1604
