Results Announced for Wisconsin Cranberry Board Election
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 9, 2022
Contact: Morgan Brandenburg, Market Orders Specialist, (608) 807-7106, morgan.brandenburg@wisconsin.gov
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2022 Wisconsin Cranberry Board election results. Rochelle Hoffman of Tomah, Amber Bristow of Warrens, and Michael Gnewikow of Warrens began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Cranberry Board on September 1, 2022.
About the Wisconsin Cranberry Board
The Wisconsin Cranberry Board is composed of seven producers across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $500,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cranberry growers. This funding is used to support the cranberry industry through research, education, and the promotion of Wisconsin-grown cranberries.
DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.
