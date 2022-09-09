Henson Group Receives Recognition by Channel Futures for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts
Company recognized for DE&I in the technology channel through words, actions and leadershipMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to its ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, managed service provider Henson Group and its Chief Human Capital Management Officer, Neha Sharma, have been named to the 2022 Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from diverse and multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.
“The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the channel for many years. And while any number of tech organizations have received attention for the DE&I programs they’ve launched, it’s the people at the grassroots level who get things started and keep the momentum going. Our list turns a spotlight on those people – people like you who are impacting our industry,” said a spokesperson for Channel Futures in announcing the recognition.
“Neha is propelling Henson Group forward when it comes to innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections, and we’re grateful that her creative work is being recognized,” said Greg Henson, Henson Group’s board chairman.
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events.
Henson Group is one of the world’s most trusted cloud solutions partners by offering cloud migrations and support, transparent and straightforward licensing, responsive customer service and on-time/on-budget consulting services.
“Henson Group and I are honored to be recognized by Channel Futures for our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We have an inclusive culture where our employees feel they have tremendous opportunities to share their similarities and celebrate their differences,” said Sharma. “Henson Group believes DE&I is a journey where a group of people come together with an open mind, facilitate unbiased conversion and support one another.”
“Corporate responsibility is at the heart of our company all along the way and part of that is valuing diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Henson Group CEO David Fuess. “Neha’s leadership in this area is unsurpassed and we are proud that her work is being recognized.”
To learn more about Henson Group’s diversity, equity & inclusion practices, please visit hensongroup.com/diversity-equity-inclusion. For more information about services offered by Henson Group, visit HensonGroup.com.
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact – they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
