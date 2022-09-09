Pre-K for ME and K for ME Professional Learning Communities Offered 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) along with public school teachers from across the state are teaming up to offer monthly professional learning communities (PLCs) for educators implementing Pre-K for ME and/or K for ME in their classrooms.

These PLCs are provided to promote understanding of program design and to support successful program implementation. Program components will be explored in greater depth and teachers will be encouraged to share examples of practice/student work. Lead teachers and ed techs using the programs are strongly encouraged to attend, whether you are new to using the programs or have been using them for a while.

This year’s PLC opportunities will be held virtually from 3:30-4:30pm on the following Tuesdays:

October 11

November 1

December 6

January 10

February 7

March 7 and

April 4

Although it is highly encouraged, teachers and ed techs do not have to commit to attend every session. Registration is now available here. Details about how to access the sessions will be provided after registration is completed. Registrations for the PLCs should be received by September 30, 2022.

For additional information about Pre-K for ME, contact Nicole.Madore@maine.gov, and for K for ME, contact Danielle.m.Saucier@maine.gov.