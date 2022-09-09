Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,208 in the last 365 days.

Pre-K for ME and K for ME Professional Learning Communities Offered 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) along with public school teachers from across the state are teaming up to offer monthly professional learning communities (PLCs) for educators implementing Pre-K for ME and/or K for ME in their classrooms. 

These PLCs are provided to promote understanding of program design and to support successful program implementation.  Program components will be explored in greater depth and teachers will be encouraged to share examples of practice/student work.  Lead teachers and ed techs using the programs are strongly encouraged to attend, whether you are new to using the programs or have been using them for a while. 

This year’s PLC opportunities will be held virtually from 3:30-4:30pm on the following Tuesdays: 

  • October 11 
  • November 1 
  • December 6 
  • January 10 
  • February 7 
  • March 7 and  
  • April 4  

Although it is highly encouraged, teachers and ed techs do not have to commit to attend every session. Registration is now available here. Details about how to access the sessions will be provided after registration is completed. Registrations for the PLCs should be received by September 30, 2022. 

For additional information about Pre-K for ME, contact Nicole.Madore@maine.gov, and for K for ME, contact Danielle.m.Saucier@maine.gov. 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Pre-K for ME and K for ME Professional Learning Communities Offered 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.