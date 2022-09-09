Free Fly-Fishing Lessons Offered for Anglers

The White Clay Fly Fishers Club has partnered with the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife to offer an introduction to fly fishing with free three-hour lessons on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 31 at DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center, 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna. /Submitted photo

Advanced Registration Required

Anglers interested in learning about and gaining skills in the increasingly popular sport of fly fishing are encouraged to register for free, introductory fly-fishing lessons, hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife has teamed up with experienced anglers from the White Clay Fly Fishers Club who will be on site to provide instruction.

The two-part course for individuals 16 years of age and older will be presented in two three-hour Saturday sessions on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Aquatic Resources Education Center, 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna, DE, 19977.

This course is offered free of charge to all participants, with advanced registration required at de.gov/arec. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fly rod, but instructors will also have loaner equipment available for program participants to use during the course.

Most individuals 16 years of age and older who participate in this program must have a current Delaware fishing license. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, must obtain a free FIN number to fish. Delaware recreational fishing licenses are sold and free FIN numbers are available online at de.gov/fishinglicense and from authorized license agents statewide as listed online.

Information on fishing in Delaware can be found in the 2022 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide is also available in a printed form from authorized license agents throughout the state.

