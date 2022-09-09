Book Shows Danger of Global Warming
A reminder of the immediate problem climate change poses for the planetPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Warming: A Real Threat is a Duncan Ewing book that reminds us of a looming threat: the soon-to-be irreversible onset of climate change.
Ewing reminds us in his work that unlike previous warming periods that happened due to natural greenhouse gas cycles and other factors, this time, it is very much our fault. It is reiterated in the book that we will eventually reach a point where we will reach a tipping point.
However, Ewing also reiterates that we still have time to do our part and pushes for real change to help us and the planet we live on.
Duncan Ewing was born in Terrace, British Columbia in September 1988. He would later move to Prince George, then again soon after to Vancouver Island in 1995. He graduated high school in 2006, afterwards going to college at Vancouver Island University receiving an associate degree in arts and sciences. He also has interests in other fields, having experience in martial arts, music, and art.
Aside from Global Warming: A Real Threat, Ewing has also penned My Life with Asperger Syndrome and The New Intelligence: IQ is a Lie. Both books give a deep dive into the experiences Ewing has as someone with high functioning autism, going into detail on the ups and downs one like him could face.
Global Warming: A Real Threat can now be purchased from your favorite online bookstore, and in select brick and mortar bookstores near you.
