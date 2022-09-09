Submit Release
New Book Addresses Global Warming

In Duncan Ewing’s book, he proposes that solutions for global warming are needed ASAP

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Duncan Ewing, the solution to global warming can’t come soon enough. This is what he discusses in his new book, Global Warming: A Real Threat.

Ewing notes that global warming is regularly featured throughout multiple news sources highlighting the continuous warming of the Earth. Polar ice caps grow smaller as they melt, sea levels rise, seasonal timings are disrupted, and multiple ecological disasters run rampant all throughout the world. As this continues unaddressed, the impacts made stand irreversible. Now is the best time to act as time is running out.

Ewing has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism. Born in British Columbia, Canada, the author pursues multiple passions having a bachelor’s degree in business administration that he completed in 2011 whilst also achieving his Black Belt in Kung Fu in the same year. He is also pursuing the field of arts making music as a musician. The author reiterates his fascination with the weather addressed in his work Global Warming: A Real Threat.

Following his passion in multiple fields, the author’s other works The New Intelligence: IQ is a Lie and My Life with Asperger Syndrome were inspired by his life journey with his condition. Global Warming: A Real Threat is the author’s take on global warming as an issue that needs to be quickly addressed with effective
and efficient solutions.

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access
to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies
and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

