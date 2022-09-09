The Growing Global Warming Crisis Features in New Book
A deeper dive into the Earth’s dire environmental situationPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global warming crisis has been a hot topic since the turn of the century, and humanity may not survive to see its end. Duncan Ewing’s book, “Global Warming: A Real Threat” emphasizes the emergency of this worldwide threat to the environment and the people who live in it. The facts speak for themselves as the danger to the Earth and the life of every one of us grows.
A native of Terrace, British Columbia, Duncan Gerald Ewing is a multi-talented individual with a degree in the arts and sciences. His wide range of interest spans from art, music, martial arts, and a self-professed fascination with the weather. He has shared that his love for writing was spurred on by positive comments on his Facebook posts—a great origin story for the author that he is today. Mr. Ewing writes from his personal experience, and the research he has poured into his many interests.
Ewing’s book serves as a serious call for action and a more aggressive stance towards the population’s move to address the issue of global warming. The author adds a comparison to different ages and seasons the Earth has gone through to describe how the rising temperatures of today’s world are not simply nature taking its course but a grave threat. More than trash segregation and metal straws, the author underlines the imminent threat of the current climate crisis, and that now is the time to do something about it.
