Book Warns on the Threat of Global Warming
A call to action to help save the planet before it's too latePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duncan Ewing’s novel Global Warming: A Real Threat is a grim reminder of our environmental woes. Ewing reminds us of the reality that we are facing, as the current rise in temperatures isn’t due to a natural cycle, but instead due to our neglect and transparent abuse of our environment.
The book also discusses in depth the facts of the matter, that much, much sooner rather than later, we will reach a point of no return. Because of the accelerating pace at which we’ve affected our climate, Ewing urges all of us to take action, to do our part in solving this crisis.
Duncan Ewing was born in September 1988 in Terrace, British Columbia. He later moved to Prince George, then to Vancouver Island in 1995. Ewing graduated high school in 2006, later finishing an associate’s degree in arts and science at Vancouver Island University. The author is a man of many interests, having experience in martial arts, music, and art.
Ewing has also written a number of books, discussing topics from his unique perspective as someone with high-functioning autism. My Life with Asperger Syndrome and The New Intelligence: IQ is a Lie both detail the experiences and challenges one faces in his circumstances. Global Warming: A Real Threat is his third book. Interested readers may purchase it from their favorite online bookstores.
