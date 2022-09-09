Facility Management for Medical Facilities Guides New Book
A guide to facility management and development for hospitals and other medical facilitiesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals: A Malaysian Perspective is Hong Poh Fan’s book for those seeking to learn about the management of healthcare facilities and the support services they can provide. Having been written from his own experience, the book focuses on management practices especially applicable to Malaysia, but the practices should be applicable to any medical facility anywhere in the world.
In addition to proper management, the book also goes over a brief history of privatization development, concession development, the rationale of privatization and the objectives of a medical facility. In addition, the process of privatization, support services for hospitals, as well as the supervision, monitoring, and the pros and cons of medical facilities are described in the book.
Fan graduated with honors from the University of Manchester and earned an MBA from Brunei University. He is an engineer by profession and a chartered engineer at MICE, UK. He has had plenty of experience in the engineering and facility management industry, and has also worked in facility management in
hospitals for more than two decades. Fan currently works in a consultant engineering firm.
Overall, the book provides an extensive body of knowledge on facility management. Fan’s many years of experience shows itself in the detail he goes into in the book. Readers who aspire to delve into facility management will definitely benefit from the knowledge the author shares in this book.
Privatization of Facility Management in Public Hospitals is available for purchase in all major online bookstores, and select physical stores.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter