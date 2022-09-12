TruckPay Granted Patent for the Weighing of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Trucks
EINPresswire.com/ -- August 31, 2022
TruckPay was granted a patent for its groundbreaking MyTruckScales contactless NTEP certified truck scale management system. This patent puts TruckPay in a unique position to provide scale-owners, autonomous truck manufacturers, and fleet operators with the ability to take full advantage of using these types of vehicles to get NTEP certified weights and to automatically complete any type of weighment workflow. The system can be used for single platform or for axle scale weighments. TruckPay’s CEO and President, Barry Honig said, “We are incredibly gratified that the US Patent & Trademark Office has again recognized the unique and innovative features of the MyTruckScales platform, as this is our third patent for the system.” Honig went on to say, “With the ongoing truck driver shortage, the need and customer demand for all types of autonomous and semi-autonomous trucks is rapidly growing and the need to have these trucks weighed, without human intervention, is also going to greatly expand. Honig concluded by saying, “I want to congratulate my entire team for all the hard work that they have done to make TruckPay the absolute leading innovator in truck scale and fleet management technology.
About TruckPay:
TruckPay is a certified disabled owned business enterprise (DOBE) and provides mobile and cloud based SAAS truck scale management software and a complete E-Ticket and E-Manifest fleet management platform for the aggregates, asphalt, ready-mix, material supply, demolition, recycling, scrap metal, waste-hauling, dirt reclamation, agricultural, and freight-hauling industries.
The powerhouse father-son team and company co-founders are Barry and Benjamin Honig. Barry is blind and brings many years of technology and business experience, eliminating paper tickets from trading in the financial services industry, to logistics automation. Barry’s son and TruckPay’s CTO, Benjamin, is a two-time Apple WWDC Scholarship winner. Benjamin has a remarkable talent for creating very user-friendly apps.
For all press inquiries, product information or to arrange a demo please contact Barry Honig at barry@truckpay.com or call 866-901-7884 Ext. 6.
To learn more, visit: www.truckpay.com and www.mytruckscales.com
Barry S. Honig
TruckPay was granted a patent for its groundbreaking MyTruckScales contactless NTEP certified truck scale management system. This patent puts TruckPay in a unique position to provide scale-owners, autonomous truck manufacturers, and fleet operators with the ability to take full advantage of using these types of vehicles to get NTEP certified weights and to automatically complete any type of weighment workflow. The system can be used for single platform or for axle scale weighments. TruckPay’s CEO and President, Barry Honig said, “We are incredibly gratified that the US Patent & Trademark Office has again recognized the unique and innovative features of the MyTruckScales platform, as this is our third patent for the system.” Honig went on to say, “With the ongoing truck driver shortage, the need and customer demand for all types of autonomous and semi-autonomous trucks is rapidly growing and the need to have these trucks weighed, without human intervention, is also going to greatly expand. Honig concluded by saying, “I want to congratulate my entire team for all the hard work that they have done to make TruckPay the absolute leading innovator in truck scale and fleet management technology.
About TruckPay:
TruckPay is a certified disabled owned business enterprise (DOBE) and provides mobile and cloud based SAAS truck scale management software and a complete E-Ticket and E-Manifest fleet management platform for the aggregates, asphalt, ready-mix, material supply, demolition, recycling, scrap metal, waste-hauling, dirt reclamation, agricultural, and freight-hauling industries.
The powerhouse father-son team and company co-founders are Barry and Benjamin Honig. Barry is blind and brings many years of technology and business experience, eliminating paper tickets from trading in the financial services industry, to logistics automation. Barry’s son and TruckPay’s CTO, Benjamin, is a two-time Apple WWDC Scholarship winner. Benjamin has a remarkable talent for creating very user-friendly apps.
For all press inquiries, product information or to arrange a demo please contact Barry Honig at barry@truckpay.com or call 866-901-7884 Ext. 6.
To learn more, visit: www.truckpay.com and www.mytruckscales.com
Barry S. Honig
TruckPay, Inc.
+1 866-901-7884 ext. 6
barry@truckpay.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The Most Affordable Truck Scale Kiosk