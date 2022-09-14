Comprehensive Care Services Announces Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

CCS Certified as a National WBE

Comprehensive Care Services, Inc Earns National WBE Distinction as a Woman Owned Business from the WBENC

We are very excited to receive the WBE. Our corporate culture focuses on our diversity, equity and inclusion, and we are proud to be recognized as a woman owned, managed and controlled organization.” — Patricia Fanelli

PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive Care Services, Inc. (CCS) is a National Leader providing reliable, high-quality clinical services performed by expertly trained Perfusionists, Neurophysiologists, ECMO Specialists, Nurses and other Clinicians. CCS has over 850 employees working in hundreds of facilities across 24 states dedicated to providing the best possible care for your patients. CCS announced today that the Great Lakes Women's Business Council (GLBC) has certified it as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). The Great Lakes Business Council (GLBC) is a regional partner organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This WBE Certification confirms that Comprehensive Care Services is a woman-owned, operated and controlled business.

About Comprehensive Care Services, Inc.

Since 2002, Comprehensive Care Services, Inc. provides patient care and medical services around the U.S. Comprehensive Care Services is a multi-service perfusion contract company, providing many facets of extracorporeal services and technologies to hospitals. We deliver expert perfusion support, training, risk management, equipment acquisition and inventory control solutions to medical centers. We specialize in the areas of Open Heart Surgery, Autotransfusion, Point-of Care Testing, Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Services, Intraoperative Neuromonitoring, Ventricular Assist and Interventional Cardiology Management.

About the Great Lakes Women's Business Council

Great Lakes Women’s Business Council is a nonprofit champion for women and minority business owners. We provide access to capital, corporate procurement opportunities, certification for women-owned business enterprises, and small business educational support. We represent more than 1,400 Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified women’s business enterprises generating approximately $8.6 billion in annual revenue and employing 48,000 U.S. workers as well as 90+ corporate partners in a diverse range of industry sectors. We provided $8 million in loans to small business owners who created 1,800 jobs. Through the Michigan Women’s Marketplace and in-person sessions, we have trained more than 15,000 business owners and entrepreneurs.

About the WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

Comprehensive Care Services Perioperative Services