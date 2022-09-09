Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,323 in the last 365 days.

West Knox Driver Services Center to close; New Gore Road Driver Services Center to Open

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will permanently close the West Knox Driver Services Center, located at 430 Montbrook Lane in Knoxville, at 5:00 p.m. September 14. A new Driver Services Center located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville will open on September 19. Regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Gore Road Driver Services Center, will be a full-service center, handling driver license issuance, identification card issuance, reinstatements, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge, skills testing, handgun permit applications, voter registration, and organ and tissue donor registration.

Other convenient Knoxville-area Driver Services Centers customers may visit include the Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center, located at 7320 Regions Lane in Knoxville, and the Alcoa Driver Services Center, located at 244 South Calderwood Road. In addition, customers may visit any participating County Clerk’s office for certain Driver Services transactions.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of a wide range of Driver Services transactions available online through our e-Services portal. Examples of everyday transactions include: Completing a new Tennessee resident or new driver’s license application, renewal of a driver’s license or commercial driver’s license (CDL), ordering a driver’s license or CDL duplicate license, CDL medical certification renewal, scheduling a road skills test appointment, submit reinstatement documents, pay reinstatement fees, change of address, manage emergency contacts, take a driver license practice test and much more.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

###

You just read:

West Knox Driver Services Center to close; New Gore Road Driver Services Center to Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.