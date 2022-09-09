West Knox Driver Services Center to close; New Gore Road Driver Services Center to Open

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will permanently close the West Knox Driver Services Center, located at 430 Montbrook Lane in Knoxville, at 5:00 p.m. September 14. A new Driver Services Center located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville will open on September 19. Regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Gore Road Driver Services Center, will be a full-service center, handling driver license issuance, identification card issuance, reinstatements, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge, skills testing, handgun permit applications, voter registration, and organ and tissue donor registration.

Other convenient Knoxville-area Driver Services Centers customers may visit include the Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center, located at 7320 Regions Lane in Knoxville, and the Alcoa Driver Services Center, located at 244 South Calderwood Road. In addition, customers may visit any participating County Clerk’s office for certain Driver Services transactions.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of a wide range of Driver Services transactions available online through our e-Services portal. Examples of everyday transactions include: Completing a new Tennessee resident or new driver’s license application, renewal of a driver’s license or commercial driver’s license (CDL), ordering a driver’s license or CDL duplicate license, CDL medical certification renewal, scheduling a road skills test appointment, submit reinstatement documents, pay reinstatement fees, change of address, manage emergency contacts, take a driver license practice test and much more.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

###