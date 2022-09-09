IPC GROUP'S sustainable approach to its PRODUCT AND SERVICES
From suffering to huge success during covid pandemic times embracing digitalisation & technology . Nothing is impossible !
Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today." — Malcolm X

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPC group is a leading company providing VR headsets programs for education and training with corporate and travel services. While being one of the first to adopt a sustainable approach to VR headsets, it's our mission to make learning more interesting and enjoyable.
— Malcolm X
One of our prime principles at IPC is to incorporate a sustainable approach to the programs and to ensure a safe environment. The programs are customised through creativity and innovation for the best user experience, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.
We are 1st educational providers with a such peculiar approach to learning. Our VR headsets are one-of-a-kind solutions to learning on such as topics such as Globalisation, History, Geography, Literature, Social studies, and Volunteerism. The students are taught through VR technology to learn and understand the concepts faster and better, independently and efficiently. Through VR headsets the students receive personal training, and they can re-watch and learn the course at their own pace independently.
IPC group aims to cater to a wider customer base, through varying services like event management, Solo or corporate traveling services, and virtual and augmented reality programs. We're one of the sustainable travel agencies, redefining business with our unique approach to virtual traveling. Now anyone can see the world's wonders without any barriers or physical restraints.
Inspired and motivated by the Covid times, we are now expanding our business across the world. Soon, we're expanding to the hospitality industry to change the traditional traveling experience. The user can explore various destinations, hotel rooms, nature, and much more with our VR headsets.
Helping and making others' life's easier is our main objective, and now we while launching healthcare solutions for dementia patients. We believe in sharing, everything we receive and we strive hard to maintain sustainability and authenticity in our work.
"Thanks to the then Minister Of Trade Chan Chun Sing who encouraged entrepreneurs like myself to redefine our business moving towards embracing digitalisation. Today we are one of the most successful travel companies transforming ourselves during the Covid pandemic times", said Raj Kumar the MD of IPC Group.
About The IPC Group
The IPC group is the collaborative service-providing platform for corporates, tourism, and education. With over thousands of customers, IPC group is reshaping the ways of education and training, alongside including a sustainable approach to its services and programs. Founded by Rajkumar, IPC Group has headquarters in Singapore and is considered one of the trustworthy companies for corporates and tourism management.
VR headsets have been a huge success for us, this exceptional technology has brought in increased revenue and given employment opportunities to people, more profit margins due to niche solutions, and provided franchise opportunities across the globe.
