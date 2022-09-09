ILUS Confirms Planned Milestone Announcements for September 2022
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology and manufacturing-based companies across the globe. Given the substantial progress that has been made by the company in the third quarter, it recently confirmed that it will be making important announcements on the following milestones during the month of September 2022:
- Filing of its Form 10-12G Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")
- Investment Bank which the company is working with to complete its first planned subsidiary up list to a major stock exchange
- Announcement regarding planned Share lock-up and Share buy-back
- First site which the company is acquiring in Serbia and details on the Investment Project and its incentives
- $100m Revenue acquisition by the company’s industrial subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp. (OTCQB: QIND)
- Further acquisitions which are in their final stages
In order to become fully reporting, change its name, and up list to the OTCQB, ILUS underwent the audit of its 2020 and 2021 financials, the completion of which was announced on the 30th of August 2022. ILUS is now in the final stages of preparing its Form 10-12G Registration Statement, which it expects to file during September 2022.
ILUS has been in talks with a major investment bank regarding the planned up-list of a subsidiary to a major stock exchange. During this month, the company will make an announcement confirming the investment bank and its associated plans. Linked to the investment bank confirmation, ILUS will make an announcement regarding its planned Share lock-up and Share buy-back.
Since its first Investment Project in Serbia has been approved by the government and the property purchase agreed with the Seller, ILUS will be announcing the first project launch this month, with details of the property, deal incentives and benefits.
ILUS’ industrial subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp. is in the final stages of completing the acquisition of a $100m+ revenue process manufacturing company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. The subsidiary has already signed a binding agreement with the acquisition target, paid the first agreed payment of $1 million and both parties are now working through the final documentation for their anticipated deal completion and announcement during September 2022. Simultaneously, ILUS’ emergency response subsidiary, Emergency Response Technologies, is working through the completion of four acquisitions.
ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “We expect to reach several phenomenal milestones over the coming months and our September milestones form an important step towards an outstanding fourth quarter which should contain even more stunning results and announcements.”
For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:
Website: https://ilus-group.com
Twitter: @ILUS_INTL
Contact:
Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com
Source: ILUS
Related Links
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:
website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS
Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS.