At 3.2 % CAGR, Potassium Fluotitanate Market Size Worth USD 402.5 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
With the increase in demand for metals in various countries, it is expected to propel the Potassium Fluotitanate Market growth during the forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Potassium Fluotitanate Market size is forecast to reach US$402.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-to 2027. Potassium Fluotitanate is a water-insoluble potassium source for use in oxygen-sensitive applications, such as metal production, in the air heated to more than 500 deg c, the gradual oxidation of titanium acid. Potassium Fluotitanate is used in the extraction-refining-processing of metals, electrical-electronics engineering, personal-domestic use, textile processing, and ceramics-glass industries; used as an alloying additive, flame retardant, and flux agent for casting. Potassium Fluotitanate is significant in metal surface treatment and finishing, detergent applications, flame retardant formulations for wool, production of aluminum master alloy, and dental impression molding. The rapid growth of metal production is one of the major drivers of market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. The North American region dominates the Potassium Fluotitanate Market owing to a rapid increase in the chemical industry.
2. Rise in metal production and use of potassium fluotitanate in oral hygiene are the major drivers of the market growth
3. The side effect of potassium fluotitanate in human health is hindering the market growth.
1. The flux agent segments accounted for approximately 16% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Potassium titanium fluoride is also known as potassium fluotitanate or potassium hexafluorotitanate is a white crystalline powder that is used as a component in fluxing & grain refining agents for aluminum and magnesium and in the manufacture of Titanium metal. Thus, the development in metal production will certainly boost the potassium fluotitanate market.
2. North America had accounted for the largest share of 34% in 2021 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.6% for the potassium fluotitanate market during the forecast period 2022-2027, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. North America is at present the world’s largest regional economy, according to the Queensland government, and will remain a powerful player in the global economy for the imminent future, especially for the development of new technologies and the anticipation of investment capital
3. The chemical segment accounted for approximately 28% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The chemical industry has identified metal production as one of the global megatrends, it is focusing on because of a growing world population and increasing wealth. Resulting in an increasing need for raw materials to build infrastructure and produce consumer goods.
1. Shangrao Guangfu Pharm-Chem
2. Fujian Zhangping Zhanpeng Chemical
3. Nantong Jinxing Fluorine Chemical
4. RUGAO ZHONGCHANG CHEMICAL
5. Mintchem Group
