Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,202 in the last 365 days.

DIY Carports Offer a Budget-Friendly Solution for Keeping Cars Protected From the Elements

For homeowners wanting to keep their car protected from the elements, a DIY carport offers a budget-friendly and space maximising solution.

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Online Patios, provider of DIY carport kits, protecting a car from the elements can be a hassle for those who don't have a garage on their property. Wind, rain, sun, tree sap, bird droppings and debris can take a toll on vehicles, damaging and corroding paintwork and possibly cracking windshields or causing more expensive damage. 

Keeping a vehicle undercover will typically keep it in better condition in the long run as opposed to parking in a driveway or on the street. In the event of hail or falling tree branches in large storms, parking under cover will help to protect the vehicle from expensive damages. As Online Patios explains, protecting a car from the elements will also help to retain its value. Parking under a carport will help to keep the paintwork and interiors from fading in the sun and in the warmer climates experienced in Queensland, it can also help to keep the internal temperature of the car lower or save time on frosty mornings in winter.

A partially covered structure with a roof and open sides, carports come in a variety of designs and can completely transform an outdoor space. They can either attach to a home, garage or other building or be freestanding. For those who already have a garage but need additional room, a carport is a great option, says Online Patios. 

While the cost of building a carport will vary, one of the most budget-friendly solutions is a DIY carport kit, like those offered by Online Patios. For over 25 years, Online Patios has been one of the most respected suppliers of online patios and carports in South East Queensland. 

Providing the highest quality carport kit Brisbane-wide, the Online Patios team can organise and deliver products to help homeowners create the ideal outdoor setting for their home. Easy to construct, orders come with a full DIY guide to building the carport, explains Online Patios. 

The DIY carport kits can be conveniently ordered online and shipped directly to a customer's home. 

Contact: 1300 156 381

Related Images






Image 1: Online Patios



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Online Patios

Online Patios

You just read:

DIY Carports Offer a Budget-Friendly Solution for Keeping Cars Protected From the Elements

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.