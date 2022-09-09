Submit Release
Excision BioTherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies intended to cure viral infectious diseases, today announced that Excision Management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: September 15, 2022
Time: 3:50 PM ET
Location: New York, NY
Panel Presentation: New Waves Being Made in the Field of Genetic Medicines

Event: UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium
Date: September 22, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM ET

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.
Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies as potential cures for viral infectious diseases. Excision unites next-generation CRISPR nucleases with a novel gene editing approach and has become the first and only company in history to cure HIV with a therapeutic in an animal model. EBT-101, the company’s lead program intended to cure HIV with a single IV infusion, is being evaluated in clinical trials. Excision’s pipeline includes one-time potential cures for Herpes Virus, JC Virus, which causes PML, and Hepatitis B virus. The Company’s foundational technologies were developed in the laboratories of Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

Contact:

Investors
John Fraunces - LifeSci Advisors
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


