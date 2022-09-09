Flower Turbines Starts Wind Turbine Manufacturing in Texas
Flower Turbines Will Have Ribbon Cutting This Week for US ManufacturingLUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines, Inc., a Small Vertical Axis Wind Turbine company, celebrates its Grand Opening, along with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, at its operational and manufacturing headquarters in Lubbock in windy West Texas.
Date: September 13, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM CDT
Location: 2601 SE Loop 289 Ste. 500
Lubbock, TX 79404
RSVP: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/ribboncutting?editing=true
Flower Turbines chose Lubbock, Texas, as its operational headquarters. not only for its high wind conditions and good manufacturing base, but also for opportunities provided by Texas Tech University, the only school in the country to offer doctoral degrees in Wind Energy.
Almost all company members in Lubbock are graduates of Texas Tech. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the school’s Global Laboratory for Energy Asset Management and Manufacturing (GLEAMM) program to research the benefits of using wind energy in collaboration with other renewable energies.
CEO Dr. M. Daniel Farb stresses the importance of locally-produced energy and its role in global energy security.
“Many centralized grids have failed to function in the weather crises that are expected to increase from climate change,” Dr. Farb said. “One of the best-known is the crisis in Texas in 2021, but there have been many more. By enabling greater proliferation of microgrids to windy areas, Flower Turbines can be part of the solution to this problem.”
Flower Turbines will sell to all parts of the country but intends to concentrate first near the manufacturing base in West Texas and move north in the windy Midwest.
The company recently sold its first US-manufactured Small Wind Turbines to the internationally-acclaimed band, Coldplay (https://sustainability.coldplay.com/), in its goal to reduce its emissions by 50 percent compared to its previous tour. Part of its mission is to support new green technologies and develop sustainable touring methods.
Flower Turbines has opened its web sales at https://flowerturbines.com/store/ and questions about buying for projects can be handled at support.us@flowerturbines.com
Flower Turbines’ mission is to reduce greenhouse gasses by providing renewable energy solutions, from farms of tulip-shaped small turbines and charging poles, to powering entire communities, businesses, and eventually individual residences. With current natural gas price volatility and recent grid failures across the nation, Flower Turbines hopes to implement solutions.
Flower Turbines, Inc. is investing millions of dollars in the national economy and looks forward to working with businesses around the country to reduce carbon emissions, save money on electricity, and protect from grid breakdown and energy inflation.
Maddie Goldstein
Flower Turbines, Inc.
+1 (806) 318-1116
support.us@flowerturbines.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn