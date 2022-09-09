Nevada IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Connery, Chief Security Officer and Co-Founder of Orbis Solutions, Inc., an IT/Cyber Security services company serving small/medium business owners to Hotel/Casinos in the Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, and Boulder City areas in Nevada, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.
This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, best-selling author, entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz, and Orbis Solutions Cybersecurity expert Sean Connery.
The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.
“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing, and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Kelly Connery, Chief Executive Officer for Orbis Solutions. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”
The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small and medium businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call 702.710.8950 or email marketing@orbissolutionsinc.com and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.
About Sean Connery
Sean Connery is the #1 author of Under Attack, and You are the #1 Target. Award-winning speaker at Harvard, Microsoft, and Cybersecurity Today as seen on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.
Kelly Connery
Sean Connery Speaks At The Harvard Club Of Boston