Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size to Surpass US$ 33.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global feminine hygiene products market reached a value of US$ 25.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027.

Feminine hygiene products are used to maintain the personal hygiene of women by keeping the genital area clean and dry. They are made with skin-friendly ingredients and have antibacterial qualities to retain the pH value and soothe the skin on the genital area. They comprise various products needed for maintaining vaginal and vulvar health and retaining the natural microbiota, which include intimate washes, wipes, shaving gels, and razors. They are used for preventing microbial infections, removing unwanted pubic or body hair, and keeping the vulvar skin smooth. In addition, they assist in preventing sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and odors from the genital area.

Besides this, feminine hygiene products also comprise period products, such as menstrual cups, sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners, and period underwear, which have high absorbing qualities and are available in varied thicknesses and sizes to provide comfort and convenience. They also enable women to swim and play sports by preventing leakage and staining of garments. Furthermore, they help in reducing the risks of genital rashes, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and cervical infections caused due to poor menstrual hygiene.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends

The escalating demand for feminine hygiene products due to the growing awareness among women about menstrual hygiene represent one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the rising demand for affordable and easy-to-use disposable menstrual hygiene products, such as sanitary napkins, panty lines, and tampons, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, increasing initiatives undertaken by governments of several countries and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to educate women about using feminine hygiene products, such as hair trimmers, menstrual cups, sanitary pads, razors, shaving gel, wet wipes, and intimate washes, for proper hygiene management is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for menstrual cups among women as they are reusable, affordable, environment friendly, and safe to use is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative plastic-free and biodegradable feminine hygiene products manufactured from organic cotton, banana, bamboo, and jute fibers. They are also focusing on providing feminine hygiene products with cellulose-based hydrogel to offer efficient absorption, which is propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising installation of sanitary pads and tampon vending machines in educational institutions, offices, and public toilets across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

UNICHARM CORP (UNICY)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

KAO CORP (KAOCF)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sanitary Pads

Panty Liners

Tampons

Spray and Internal Cleaners

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Beauty Stores and Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

