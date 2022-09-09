Seam Sealing Tapes Market worth US$420 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.2% - IndustryARC
Rising Demand for Protective Gears and Accessories is also Expected to Propel the Seam Sealing Tapes Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that seam sealing tapes market size is forecasted to reach US$420 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2 during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Seam sealing tape is an adhesive tape that is applied to the seams sealing tapes industry for producing garments and other manufactured products to prevent moisture and water infiltration and strengthening the seam joints. Polyurethane have led to an increasing preference in adhesives and membranes of two- and three-layered seam sealing tapes. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is now replacing traditional constructional materials like ceramics, metal, concrete, wood, rubber and many more. PVC is produced by the process of polyamide of the vinyl chloride monomer. Textile, aerospace & defence, and medical sector are few end user industry where seam sealing tape are employed. Ultra-sewing tapes are being used for delicate materials and lightweight waterproof blankets whereas light sewing tape is utilized for shoes and apparel.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Seam Sealing Tapes Market highlights the following areas -
1. The global seam sealing tapes market size is increasing due to high demand for applications in outdoor clothing, tents, boots, swimwear, and sportswear. Thus, it will drive the market growth for the global seam sealing tapes market during the forecast period.
2. Global seam sealing tapes have substantial growth in demand for protective clothing and accessories such as surgical/medical, military, and chemical protection garments. This factor is projected to propel the market growth in the coming years.
3. Asia Pacific held key share of the global seam sealing tapes market in 2021. Rise in demand for seam sealing tapes due to Increase in demand from the footwear industry from the countries like India and China and growing fitness activities is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Muti-layered tapes held the largest share of over 62% in the seam sealing tapes market in the year 2021. Multi-layered segment held a substantial share of the global seam sealing tapes market. There are various merits of multi-layered seam sealing tapes such as superior waterproofing, excellent adhesion along with a wide range of applications. These benefits have supported the growth the multi-layered segment in the seam sealing tapes market.
2.Textile industry held the largest share of around 21% in the seam sealing tapes market in 2021. These tapes are applied as an adhesive bond between the two pieces of fabric to stop moisture and liquids from getting through. Most garments cannot be bonded without sewing them together, so seam sealing tape is an integral part of waterproof garment production.
3. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), cotton projections for 2021/22 (August-July) indicate that global cotton production is forecast to increase by 6 percent, largely the result of higher harvested area. World cotton production is projected at 119.4 million bales, with the top 4 producers contributing 73 percent of the total production. India is expected to account for the largest share (24 percent) in 2021/22, with China contributing 22 percent. The United States and Brazil account for 15 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
4. According to World Health Organization (WHO) around 440 billion covid-19 cases has been recorded globally so far starting from 2019 till 2022. Europe topped the list of most affected country followed by America and South-East Asia. Thus, use of PPE tapes in medical protective clothing, will continue to drive the market demand for seam sealing tapes market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in theSeam Sealing Tapes industry are -
1. Bemis Associates
2. Toray Industries
3. Sealon
4. Himel Corp
5. Loxy
