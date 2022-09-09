Single-use Bioprocessing Market | Advancements in this Field to Increase Productivity Level, States 2030

Various market players constantly strive to develop innovative treatment solutions; hence, focus on adopting novel single-use bioprocessing technologies.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Single-Use Bioprocessing Market", the single-use bioprocessing market was valued at $7.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $38.8 billion by 2020. 2030 , growing at CAGR. of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Increasing adoption of single-use technologies, reduced risk of product contamination, and reduced floor space requirements are driving the bioprocessing market. Furthermore, single-use bioprocessing technology is highly efficient and cost-effective, which allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to obtain disposable bioprocessing products, thus stimulate the demand for bioprocessing technology using the same. However, leakage and leaching issues, along with stringent regulations are hampering the market growth. Also, undeveloped markets such as China and India offer valuable opportunities to expand this market.

Covid-19 Scenario -

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the utilization of single-use bioprocessing products increased for the development of vaccines. Clinical and commercial manufacturers utilized the single-use equipment and systems during the trial phases.

Most of the leading Covid-19 vaccine programs utilize novel approaches such as mRNA, DNA vaccine, and vectors, single-use systems played a crucial role in the development of these platforms. Single-use systems provide flexibility and incur lower cost as compared to traditional stainless-steel equipment.

North America will maintain its leadership position in the year 2030

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global bioprocessing market, and is expected to maintain its chief by 2030. This is expected to increase. and adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies for various biopharmaceutical applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for bioprocess equipment including laboratory filtration systems and microbial analysis based on the region.

Major Market Players Covered In The Report Are -

3M Company, Applikon Biotechnology , Cesco Bioengineering C0. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, eppendorf ag, Merck Milipore, PBS, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Thermo Fisher Scienctific

Regionally, North America led the single-use bioprocessing industry in 2020 as there is an ongoing trend of introducing new single-use bioprocessing devices in developed economies such as the United States and Canada, and unveiled and other worlds. . North America is known for its healthcare industry and healthcare services. Also, increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies for various biopharmaceutical applications has boosted the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period due to high demand for bioprocess equipment including laboratory testing systems and skin-based microbial analysis, among others. In addition, Asia-Pacific has seen strong growth in the pharmaceutical and laboratory markets, which is expected to provide a large opportunity for bioprocessing products to be used in the future.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY -

On the basis of product, the media bags & containers segment currently dominates the global single-use bioprocessing market size and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to single-use bioprocessing media bags & containers are used in various bioprocessing processes.

On the basis of method, the filtration segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing industry in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market as it is a vital method to manufacture biological products such as vaccine, monoclonal antibodies, and others.

On the basis of application, the monoclonal antibody production segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing market in 2020 and is projected to be dominant in the market as monoclonal antibodies are immensely useful to treat various immune disorders and are an integral part of vaccine development.

