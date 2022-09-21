Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Trajectory

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022”, the breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $3.75 billion in 2021 to $4.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. As per TBRC’s breast cancer diagnostics market outlook the market is then expected to grow to $5.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increasing incidence of breast cancer will require more equipment to diagnose, which will further increase the demand for the breast cancer diagnostics market.

Key Trends In The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

Technological advancement is a key trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market. Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model.

Overview Of The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

The breast cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of breast cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce breast cancer diagnostics devices. These devices are used to diagnose breast cancer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests, Others

• By Technology: Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Immunohistochemical (IHC), Others

• By Cancer Type: BRCA Breast Cancer, ER and PR Breast Cancer, HER 2 Breast Cancer, EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer, Others

• By Diagnostic Type: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies, Non-Ionizing Imaging Technologies

• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Cancer Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Geography: The global breast cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc, Hologic Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, NanoString Technologies Inc, and C. R. Bard Inc.

