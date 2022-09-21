Global Steel Fiber Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Steel Fiber Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Steel Fiber Global Market Report 2022”, the steel fiber market is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2021 to $2.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.29%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global steel fiber market is expected to reach $2.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.06%. Growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the steel fiber market.
Key Trends In The Steel Fiber Market
Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the steel fiber market. Companies manufacturing steel fiber are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products.
Overview Of The Steel Fiber Market
The steel fiber market consists of sales of steel fibers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are distinct, short lengths of steel that can be randomly and quickly mixed in fresh concrete that is available in different forms. Steel fibers strengthen the concrete by resisting tensile cracking and are used to replace traditional reinforcement in certain non-structural applications as well as minimize cracking. Steel fibers have good impact strength, high load-bearing capability after being cracked, good ductility, and high resistance.
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Type: Hooked, Straight, Deformed, Crimped
• By Application: Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement, Refractories
• By End-User: Polymer, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Aircraft/Maritime/Machine, Measuring and Instrumentation Devices, Others
• By Geography: The global steel fiber market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Arcelor Mittal, Bekaert, Fibrometals, Nippon Seisen, Zhejiang Boean Metal Products, Green Steel group, Spajic Doo, Hunan Susshine Steel Fiber, Yuthian Zhitai Steel fiber Mnufacturing, R.STAT, Ugitech S.A, Intra Micron Inc, Kosteel Co. Ltd, Junwei Metal Fiber, Maccaferri SpA, The Euclid Chemical Company, Henan Green Polymer Co. Ltd, Nycon, Jiangsu Daqi Metal Surface Treatment Co. Ltd, Fabpro Polymers, Cangzhou Daye Metal Fiber Co. Ltd., Onward Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Ribbon Technology Corporation, Fibercon International Inc, and Onward Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Steel Fiber Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of steel fiber market.
