Clean Label Starch Market to Reach $3,450 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Food Products has Readily Aided the Clean Label Starch Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Clean Label Starch Market size is estimated to reach $3,450 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Rising demand for natural and organic food products and growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products give rise to the need for clean label starch are some of the factors driving the Clean Label Starch Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the changing consumption pattern and hectic lifestyle among consumers. Owing to busy schedules, people are always consuming packaged foods, and thus the demand for clean label starch roses. Nowadays, consumers prefer foods that are healthy and free from additives which further increases the adoption of clean label starch in food. Clean label starch is also certified by the USDA (United State Department of Agriculture) which further increases its usage in various types of products.
2. Rising demand for natural and organic food products and growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products are some of the factors driving the Clean Label Starch Market. However, the high cost of clean label products is one of the factors impeding market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Clean Label Starch Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511118
Segmental Analysis:
1. Clean Label Starch market based on the source can be further segmented into Corn, Wheat, Potato, Tapioca, and Others. Potato Starch is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. According to the United States Grains Council, about 69.8 million metric tons of corn are exported to the United States in 2020. Moreover, corn production grew in the U.S. at a rate of 7% in 2020 and owing to this, the production of corn starch also roses which in turn enhanced the market growth.
3. Clean Label Starch market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Paper Industry, Feed Industry, and Others. Paper Industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
4. North America held a dominant market share of 37% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. People use packaged foods on a regular basis owing to their busy schedules, and the need for clean label starch has risen as a result.
5. According to the United States Food and Agriculture Organization, the production of food increased by 70% in 2019 which in turn increased the adoption of starch products.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Clean Label Starch industry are -
1. Tate & Lyle
2. Ingredion Incorporated
3. Roquette Freres
4. BENEO
5. American Key Food Products
Click on the following link to buy the Clean Label Starch Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511118
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Corn Starch Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16578/corn-starch-market.html
B. Starch Derivatives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7471/starch-derivatives-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn