Storj Teams Up With Hammerspace to Bring Seamless Video Sharing and Collaboration to the Cloud; Cuts Storage Prices by Over 80%

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storj, the leader in enterprise-grade, globally distributed cloud object storage, today announced a technology alliance with Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment. The alliance will give enterprises with diverse data estates flexibility and cost savings by adding Storj as a storage layer target.

Storj and Hammerspace are natural innovation partners. Storj provides cloud object storage at unprecedented performance, durability, and security—all at a fraction of the cost. Organizations using Hammerspace will now have the ability to have CDN-like performance at cold storage prices, at savings upwards of 80 percent over the hyperscale cloud providers.

"Storj is excited to announce our technical alliance with Hammerspace," said Ben Golub, CEO, Storj. "With Hammerspace's leadership in making data globally accessible, Storj is an ideal partner with our globally distributed storage network. Their customers now have another storage option at a fraction of the cost without sacrificing performance. One of the markets that is a focus for both of us is media and entertainment, where together we can solve the expensive and time-intensive problem of storing and delivering video files for editing, sharing and production."

Hammerspace will provide customers with an easy option, via a drop-down menu, to select and start storing and accessing data on the Storj network as part of their Global Data Environment. The Storj object store can be used to supplement other data center or cloud storage included in the Hammerspace environment or can be used as a storage target when looking to add a low-cost cold storage option.

"Providing a reliable, high-performance cloud storage solution that is an order of magnitude less expensive than existing cloud storage offerings and can do so profitably—that is a total game changer," said Tony Asaro, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Hammerspace. "Customers can leverage Hammerspace and Storj to provide enterprise-class hybrid cloud storage that changes the economics of storing massive amounts of data. And in so doing, enable new and better use of data to drive your business forward."

Hammerspace enables read/write data access to any user and any application, in any data center or any cloud, anywhere. The alliance with Storj will provide users with

Speed and accessibility: CDN-like performance at cold storage prices.

Durability: Long-term user data will never go away or be lost.

Security: Ransomware-resistant with end-to-end encryption.

Joint customers will benefit from easily adding Storj and immediately experiencing the speed of global downloads and savings.

About Storj

Storj is a leader in decentralized cloud object storage. Built for developers, architects, and IT ops professionals, Storj delivers blazingly fast, CDN-like performance at cold storage prices, enterprise-grade durability, and better security with no vendor lock-in and no single points of failure. Storj meets the leading-edge privacy and sustainability demands for traditional use cases, Web3, and dApps. Easily integrated into any existing stack with S3 compatibility, Storj is architected as a trustless globally distributed network that utilizes existing excess storage capacity making performance, privacy, and resiliency available to any size organization, at 1/5 to 1/20 the price of hyperscalers. Storj stores multiple petabytes and has petabyte-scale enterprise and Web3 customers like Pocket Network, Boonji Project, Gabb Wireless, and the University of Edinburgh. STORJ is an ERC-20 token used across the Storj network.

To learn more about Storj, visit http://www.storj.io.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace delivers a Global Data Environment that spans across on-prem data centers and public cloud infrastructure. With origins in Linux, NFS, open standards, flash and deep file system and data management technology leadership, Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications, on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud services.

