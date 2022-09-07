UZBEKISTAN, September 7 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation with Turkmenistan

On September 8, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Chairperson of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mamedova, who visited Uzbekistan as part of the program of the Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, in Tashkent.

Chairperson of the Mejlis Gulshat Mamedova conveyed to the Leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Head of the state noted with deep satisfaction the current high-level relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan based on strong friendship and good neighborliness, trust and strategic partnership.

The important role of the parliaments of the two countries in enhancing multifaceted collaboration, promoting cooperation projects and cultural-humanitarian exchange programs was emphasized.

Productive interaction within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as effective dialogue platforms in the Central Asian region, was highly appreciated.

Source: UzA