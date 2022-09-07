UZBEKISTAN, September 7 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the important results of fruitful cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union

On September 8, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union consisting of the IPU President Duarte Pacheco and Secretary General Martin Chungong.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with deep satisfaction the dynamically developing fruitful cooperation of Uzbekistan with the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

These days, events of the 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament of the member states of the Inter-Parliamentary Union are successfully taking place in Tashkent. The agenda includes important issues of global and regional importance, the development of effective institutions to support democratic and socio-economic transformations, and the implementation of gender policy.

In addition, several important projects have been implemented together with this authoritative international organization, a Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development Goals and other events were held in Bukhara.

The high representatives of the Inter-Parliamentary Union thanked the Leader of Uzbekistan for all possible assistance in promoting joint initiatives, and also fully supported the program of transformations and reforms in New Uzbekistan.

At the meeting, the main attention was paid to further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as achieving goals and objectives for sustainable development, promoting democratic values, supporting youth, and interacting with the Centre for Innovation in Parliament of the IPU.

Source: UzA