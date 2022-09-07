UZBEKISTAN, September 7 - The President of Uzbekistan calls for further enhancing multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan

On September 8, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Chair of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, who is taking part in the events of the Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, in Tashkent.

Expressing deep gratitude for the warm welcome, Sahiba Gafarova conveyed the sincere greetings and good wishes of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of Uzbekistan.

At the meeting, the dynamic development of comprehensive cooperation and the increase in practical interaction between the two countries by the agreements of regular meetings and contacts at the highest level were emphasized.

The fruitful results of the historic visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan in June this year gave a powerful impetus to promote cooperation projects in various sectors of the economy, intensify dialogue at all levels and humanitarian exchange.

The Leader of Uzbekistan supported the further expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation within the framework of authoritative multilateral structures.

Source: UzA