UZBEKISTAN, September 7 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of active inter-parliamentary interaction between Uzbekistan and Russia

On September 8, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Galina Karelova, who is in Tashkent to attend the events of the Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament.

The Deputy Speaker of the Russian Parliament expressed her deep gratitude to the Leader of Uzbekistan for the warm welcome and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the highest level of strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia in recent years, the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation.

The well-established close and effective interaction between the two countries' parliaments play an active role in the implementation of agreements at the highest level and the expansion of practical interaction.

The importance of continuing such productive contacts, including within the framework of the multilateral structures of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, was emphasized.

Source: UzA