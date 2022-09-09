payment gateways market share

The global payment gateways market is being driven by the rising number of internet users and the growing preference for contactless payments.

According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled "Payment gateways Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," that The global payment gateways market size reached US$ 21.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Payment gateways are technological solutions offering digital payment services, which act as an interface between payment portals and acquiring banks. They can prevent fraud by providing device identification, address verification system (AVS), and card verification value (CVV). As they also offer a user-friendly interface and assist in expense and loss management and time efficiency, payment gateways are gaining traction worldwide to enhance the payment experience of users.

Covid-19 Impact:

Payment gateways Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of cashless transactions on account of rapid digitization and the rising sales of smartphones and high-speed internet connectivity represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for payment gateways around the world. In addition, banks of numerous countries are offering cashback and discount vouchers to small and medium-sized merchants to encourage digital transactions, which are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, a considerable reliance on online applications for ordering food and booking tickets for flights, buses, or trains, and shopping is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry.

Global Payment gateways Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

The report cover the below key market segments:

Segmentation by Application:

Large Enterprises

Micro and Small Enterprises

Mid-Size Enterprises

Segmentation by Mode of Interaction:

Hosted Payment Gateways

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Direct Payment Gateways

Platform-Based Payment Gateways

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

