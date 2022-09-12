Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,122 in the last 365 days.

Cool Roof Coatings Industry Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Cool Roof Coatings Market

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cool Roof Coatings Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$5.7 Billion by 2027, and will Grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cool roof coatings market size is estimated to reach US$5.7 billion by 2027, and will grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. The cool roof coatings are the reflective thick paints or pigments that help in reflecting the sunlight and protect the roof surface from the UV light, heat, and chemical damage. Various cool roof coating types such as spray polyurethane coating, modified bitumen, silicone, and others are used in the market. The elastomeric coating, and IR reflective coatings are used in various residential buildings, commercial sector, industrial buildings, and others. The growing construction activities and building projects is driving the cool roof coatings market. Furthermore, a rise in the development of green buildings owing to growing emission concerns will boost the growth of the cool roof coating market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cool Roof Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. The cool roof coatings market size is growing owing to increasing adoption towards cooler and green building codes, along with growing demand in the construction sector.

2. The Asia Pacific held a dominant share in the cool roof coatings market due to rise in the demand for the cool roofing coating systems in industrial, residential, and commercial sector with sustainable and environment friendly cooling approach in APAC.

3. The demand for elastomeric coating product type is high owing to its efficiency, weatherproofing, UV resistance, and extended life span for applications in building and construction.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510962

Segmental Analysis :

1. By product, the elastomeric segment held the largest cool roof coatings market share and will grow at 5.7% during the forecast period. The high demand of the elastomeric coatings is influenced by its growing applications in the housing roofs, buildings, and other construction sector.

2. By end use industry, the industrial segment held the largest cool roof coatings market share and will grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period.

3. The Asia pacific held the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the cool roof coatings market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cool Roof Coatings industry are -

1. Sherwin Williams

2. Nippon Paints

3. GAF Materials

4. Valspar Corporation

5. Akzo Nobel

Click on the following link to buy the Cool Roof Coatings Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510962

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Elastomeric Coatings Market – Forecast (2022 - 2027)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11714/elastomeric-coatings-market.html

B. Roof Coating Market – Forecast (2022 - 2027)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15222/roof-coating-market.html

Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cool Roof Coatings Industry Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.