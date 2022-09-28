Submit Release
New Meliora Plant-Based Turkey Style Slices Launch Into Woolworths

Meliora Foods has added Turkey Style Slices to their strong portfolio of plant-based deli products.

Our Turkey Style Slices bring a burst of light, oven-roasted turkey flavour to sandwiches, salads and more.

Meliora Foods Plant Based Turkey Style Slices joins their crowd favourite Plant Based Ham on Woolworths shelves

Following the success of their Plant-Based Ham Style Slices, Meliora is set to expand their range with a first-to-market Turkey Style product.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian plant-based protein company Meliora Foods has added Turkey Style Slices to their strong portfolio of plant-based deli products. Much like their crowd favourite Ham Style Slices, which disrupted the Australian deli market valued at an approx. $1.3 billion, the ready-to-eat and clean-label “turkey” is also positioned to shake-up the industry. Boasting great flavours, their deli range also happens to be gluten-free, vegan friendly, and a source of protein.

“Customers have long been on the lookout for deli-cut meats that are kind to our environment and animals, without sacrificing on flavour or functionality,” said CEO, Vicky Pappas. “We’re thrilled to be bringing yet another product to market that we are certain will meet consumer expectations, particularly with regard to product parity.”

In addition to the launch of Meliora Plant-Based Turkey Style Slices, Woolworths has also confirmed that Meliora’s Ham Style product will be more accessible. “The positive response to our Ham Style product has been overwhelming”, said CEO Vicky Pappas. “Woolworths will, in response to the products marked success, be introducing it onto more shelves across Australia.” For customers travelling some distance to get their hands on the cult-favourite, this will be welcome news.

Find Meliora Plant-Based Ham and NEW Turkey Style Slices in select Woolworths stores nationally.

