Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 12,087.4 Million Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 42.4%

The drone-powered business solutions market size reached US$ 1,453.3 Million in 2021. The market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 42.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Drone-Powered business solutions industry share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global drone-powered business solutions market size reached US$ 1,453.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12,087.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 42.4% during 2022-2027.

Drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAE) that comprise the power of robotics and digitization for collecting data during aerial surveys and inspections. They follow set routes and commands transmitted by the users or onboard computers. At present, they are widely deployed in business settings that require both mobility and high-quality data, ranging from broad capital projects to infrastructure maintenance. Additionally, several companies are developing apps that manage, integrate, and provide data collected by drone-powered business solutions in an easy-to-use web browser interface. Furthermore, they aid start-up companies and government authorities in strategic advisory, including reports and technical products.

Market Trends:

The proliferation of drone technology across the globe majorly drives the market. This is attributed to the ability of drone-powered business solutions to address issues faced by different organizations, especially in managing their assets dispersed over large areas, including utilities, infrastructure, railways, and roadways. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of drones in the agriculture industry to compile plant counts, and calculate fair crop loss percentages, along with crop supervision and maintenance during precision farming, is boosting the market growth globally. Moreover, the integration of cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) with drone technology is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors driving the market include the growing awareness regarding the impact of drone-powered business solutions in large-scale industries.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• 3D Robotics Inc.

• Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

• Delair

• DroneDeploy

• Eagle Eye Drone Service LLC

• FlyWorx LLC

• Phoenix Drone Services LLC

• Pix4D SA (Parrot SA)

• PrecisionHawk

• Skylark Drones

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, solution, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Multi-Rotor

• Fixed-Wing

• Others

Breakup by Solution:

• Services

• Software

Breakup by Application:

• Filming and Photography

• Mapping and Surveying

• Data Acquisition and Analytics

• Surveillance and SAR

• 3D Modeling

• Delivery Service

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Real Estate and Construction

• Media and Entertainment

• Energy

• Agriculture

• Security and Law Enforcement

• Logistics and Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

