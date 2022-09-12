Seam Tapes Market Size to Hit USD 239.2 million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% (2022-2027)
Increasing Demand for Seam Tapes in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sector To Drive The Growth Of Seam Tapes MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Seam Tapes Market size is forecast to reach US$239.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027. The increasing availability of a wide range of product items in many designs for various applications such as sportswear, military wear, and regular wear is driving the seam tapes market growth. The growing textile and apparel industry, requires seam tapes with backing material such as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), nylon, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide, and others. These seam tapes with backing material are utilized for making the apparel watertight, to hold the weight of the thicker fabrics, and to provide a durable and flexible seal. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Seam Tapes Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the seam tapes market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the textile & apparel industry. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2021, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry announced an investment of US$ 28.99 million in Meltech Innovation Canada Inc., this investment will support a US$ 38.754 million project, which includes the manufacturing of the specialized fabric required to produce life-saving respirators and surgical masks.
2. Rapidly rising demand for seam tapes in the military and defence industry for manufacturing military apparel has driven the growth of the seam tapes market.
3. The increasing demand for seam tapes in pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, due to its usage in the production of PPE kits and masks, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the seam tapes market in the upcoming years.
4. However, the availability of alternatives to seam tapes such as seam welding, can hinder the growth of the seam tapes market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The military clothing segment held the largest share in the seam tapes market in 2021. Globally, the increasing terror threats and attacks have raised the use of military clothing such as bulletproof vest and defensive apparel. Increasing usage of seam tapes in these military apparel is projected to increase the growth of the market. Also, military clothing and protection concerns armors, helmets, and structural reinforcement for vehicles as well. The military clothing of a material is dependent on its ability to occupy energy locally and on the efficiency and speed of transferring the occupied energy. The increasing government investments in military clothing is driving the seam tapes market growth.
2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the seam tapes market with a share of 39.3% in the year 2021. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for seam tapes in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China is expected to continue its dominance in the seam tapes market during the forecast period. This is due to the growth of the automotive industry in the country. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, over 25 million vehicles were sold in 2020, based on the data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, with domestic manufacturing estimated to reach 35 million vehicles by 2025.
3. The military & defence industry held the largest share in the seam tapes market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027. In the military & defence segment, protective apparel is used in numerous applications such as bulletproof vest, armours, and other apparels for heat & flame resistance, mechanical, chemical, electrical, and other forms of protection. The military & defence industry is increasing rapidly with the rise in government investment.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Seam Tapes industry are -
1. Toray Industries Inc.
2. Bemis Associates Inc.
3. Himel Corp.
4. R&D Expenditure
5. Essentra PLC
