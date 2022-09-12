Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market to Reach US$4.1 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Rising Healthcare Professionals Is Enhancing The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Industry.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Medical simulation, or more generally, healthcare simulation, is a subset of simulation that is used in medical education and training in a variety of sectors. Simulations can take place in a classroom, in a situational setting, or in a venue dedicated to a simulation exercise. It can include artificial, human, or a combination of artificial and human patients, educational papers with full simulated animations, casualty assessment in homeland security and military circumstances, emergency response, and support virtual health activities with holographic simulation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of increasing medical students and practical training.
2. Growing medical students is estimated to drive the market growth of the Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market. Lack of finances for Healthcare/Medical Simulation poses threat to the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Academic Institutes segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the rising number of medical students. According to AAMC, Simulation is an instructional technique that uses standardized patients, manikins, virtual reality, or a mix of these to imitate parts of health care. Patients, learners, medical instructors, and actual care professionals all benefit from simulation.
2. Medical simulators have established a valuable place in medical education across the world since they mimic human traits. Owing to limited access to patients and the need to preserve patient safety throughout training, simulation is increasingly being used in professional training programs and conventional learning. Students can use the simulation to hone their clinical and critical thinking abilities in preparation for high-risk situations.
3. According to Medical news 2020, In medical specialties where anatomy manipulation is not part of the procedure, the anatomical model is just as important for practicing placing the patient in the correct position before the procedure begins especially given the underappreciated risk of injuries that can result from incorrect positioning across disciplines. Another consideration is that all surgical operations need tight collaboration among team members, including the interplay of various tools and the proper positioning of team members around the patient.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Healthcare/Medical Simulation industry are -
1. IngMar
2. Synaptive Medical
3. HRV Simulation
4. Symgery
5. Synbone
