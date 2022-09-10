Hair Transplant Market To Reach $30.13 Billion by 2031 with Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects

hair transplant market

Hair transplant market generated $4.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Surge in the number of hair restoration procedures, rise in the occurrence of alopecia, increase in awareness among population regarding physical appearance, and technological advancement in the hair transplant sector are expected to drive the growth of the global hair transplant market. Cancellation of non-essential procedures and increased focus on COVID-19-infected patients in hospitals and clinics by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

The key players analyzed in the global hair transplant market report include

The key players analyzed in the global hair transplant market report include Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Hermest Hair Clinic, GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, Hair Club, Hair Doc, Hair Palace Clinic, Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR, Hair sure transplant center, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics, SPRINGS Hair Restoration, Venus Concept, Vinci hair clinic, Bernstein Medical, Bosley, Dermamagnetica Clinic.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hair transplant market, owing to the occurrence of lockdown in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the cancellation or postponement of all sorts of non-essential surgical procedures due to the subsequent surge in the cases of COVID-19 in various countries.

Hair transplant procedures are non-emergency procedures that significantly hamper the revenue of hair transplant clinics. More and more healthcare professionals in hospitals and clinics were increasingly focussed on treating COVID-infected patients, which further decreased the demand for hair transplant procedures.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

