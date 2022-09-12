Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market worth $3,098 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.4% - IndustryARC
The Rising Number of Ulcers among Patients Soars the Need for Surgical Dressings Which is Driving the Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market size is estimated to reach $3,098 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Absorbent and packing gauze is a cotton fabric with a wide range of thread counts and weights that is commonly used in surgical dressing. A surgical dressing or wound packing is a procedure of packing a wound to avoid microbial infection and necrotic spread. Wounds are tissue injuries including cuts, scratches, pierced skin, and scrapes that are commonly caused by accidents, burns, and strenuous activities like sports. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings market held a dominant market share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to changing lifestyle patterns, the increasing number of health disorders that gives rise to the prevalence of various diseases boosting the demand for surgical dressings and the rising elderly population enduring a number of diseases thereby expanding the requirement for organ transplants.
2. The rising number of surgical procedures augmenting the demand for surgical dressings and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are fueling the Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market. However, the high cost of surgical dressings is one of the factors impeding the growth of the Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings market.
3. Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of prominent players will be provided in the Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. A primary dressing directly contacts the wound. It also provides absorptive capacity and thus prevents desiccation, infection, and adhesion of the secondary dressing to the wound. The primary dressing contains plain gauze, impregnated gauze, and film dressings. This gauze has been used to debride exudative, infected, and necrotic wounds. The surging benefits of primary dressing are propelling the growth of the Primary Dressings segment.
2. A secondary dressing is placed over a primary dressing, providing further protection, absorptive capacity, compression, or occlusion. The secondary dressing contains absorbent surgical cotton. The soaring application of conventional wound dressing products like gauze, lint, plasters, and more as secondary dressings for safeguarding the wound from infections is fueling the growth of this segment.
3. Heightened count of ambulatory surgical centers in conjunction with advantages like surgical procedures being conducted at a more economical rate and the patients not being required to stay overnight are fueling the growth of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment.
4. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 37.3 million Americans suffered from diabetes by 2020. Furthermore, a variety of companies offer a wide range of surgical dressings, increasing their availability in various healthcare facilities and therefore boosting the growth of the Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Absorbent & Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings industry are -
1. Healthium Medtech Limited
2. Axio Biosolutions
3. Cardinal Health
4. Essity
5. 3M
