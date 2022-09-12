At 10.3 % CAGR, Organic Edible Oil Market Size Worth USD 13.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Amending infrastructure in developing countries and rapid urbanization are anticipated to boost Organic Edible Oil Market demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Edible Oil Market size is estimated to reach $13.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic edible oil can be delineated as cooking oil extracted from various flowers, plants, and oilseeds that are grown without using any chemicals. Escalating prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, diabetes, arthritis, soaring geriatric population, ameliorating retail infrastructure, growing health consciousness among people, and improving living standards in developing countries are factors set to drive the growth of the Organic Edible Oil Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Organic Edible Oil Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Organic Edible Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high production of soybean and palm oil, heavy consumption of clean labeled RTE foods, rising living standards with improving GDP per capita incomes, and rising incidences of illnesses such as joint disorders and diabetes as a large chunk of the population in China and Japan is turning old.
2. Expanding demand for non-GMO oil in cooking, rising living standards along health attentiveness among consumers are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Organic Edible Oil Market. Hampered supply because of the Ukraine-Russia war and pandemic restriction, recent export restrictions levied by Indonesia are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Edible Oil Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Organic Edible Oil Market based on the type can be further segmented into palm oil, olive oil, soybean oil, coconut oil, canola oil, sunflower oil, avocado oil, and others. Palm along with soybean oil is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth in soybean oil demand is owing to versatility, high smoke point, and the rising quest of making renewable bio-diesel with the help it, moreover owing to health benefits associated with soybean oil such as strong bones and better skin, it has become the most consumed oil in the U.S.
2. The Organic Edible Oil Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of the biggest vegetable oil-producing countries in the world. Indonesia (46,708 thousand metric tons production), China (24,919 thousand metric tons production), and Malaysia (24,781 thousand metric tons production) are top-3 producers across the globe.
3. The Organic Edible Oil Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to several advantages over online platforms such as no harsh prerequisites like all-weather network connection, smartphones, better connectivity, and a tech-friendly population. Therefore, offline platforms enjoy a more inclusive presence in both developed and underdeveloped areas
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Organic Edible Oil industry are -
1. Cargill Incorporated
2. Adams Group
3. Aryan International
4. Daabon Organic
5. The J.M. Smucker Group
