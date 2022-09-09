JP Floor Care's Tile and Grout Steam Cleaning Services Save the Day
Sustainable tile and grout steam cleaning services as provided by JP Floor Care will help to alieve some of the stress and burden from busy, hectic lives.
We take pride in the work we perform. From the products we use to the process we follow, every step is calculated and applied for a purpose.”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hygiene, cleanliness, and sustainable living are rising trends in this day and age. Sustainable living is important regardless of where you are – at home, at work, or anywhere else. Unfortunately, busier schedules and hectic lifestyles often leave people worried about how to regularly clean their surroundings.
— Peter, Owner and Operator
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care is the solution. This family business provides affordable and eco-friendly floor cleaning and restoration services. Their services include upholstery cleaning, area rug cleaning, hardwood floor cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, marble restoration, and carpet cleaning. With only eco-friendly cleaning processes and products, JP embodies green floor cleaning.
One of the most sought-after cleaning services is their tile and grout cleaning service. Tiles require regular maintenance and cleaning. JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care technicians use professional techniques to clean tile and grout, ensuring the best possible results.
This company goes the extra mile, using tools and equipment to scrub tiles around every fixture and crevice in the space. These expert technicians use professional floor cleaning and restoration, techniques to bring life back to tiled floors. JP provides specialized expert services for cleaning, repairing, and restoring tile and grout, as well as natural stone.
One customer shares their experience with this professional flooring company. “Just had my carpets cleaned by Jackie and her crew again. I've used their service for several years and am always happy with their work and the fair pricing. I've also had them refinish hardwood floors. Peter is very detail oriented and does a great job. I also appreciate that they arrive on time and are efficient."
Speaking directly with Peter, the owner, and operator of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, he reveals a peek behind the curtain. "We take pride in the work we perform. From the products we use to the process we follow, every step is calculated and applied for a purpose. Our pre-spray for example is applied prior to cleaning. The product is allowed to rest for several minutes before we even begin scrubbing. This may seem strange, but we are giving the product time to perform magic."
Moreover, the company believes in the concept of “Green Earth Clean Earth”. It provides expert floor cleaning services at affordable rates and uses eco-friendly solutions. JP Carpet Cleaning is a trusted brand in the floor cleaning and restoration industry, with over 20 years of experience.
A local small business based in Northridge, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care is driving on the vision of "Cleaner, drier, faster." JP provides quality carpet cleaning and tile and grout cleaning services in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. This includes local neighborhoods like Sherman Oaks, Burbank, Glendale, Studio City, Tarzana, Van Nuys, Woodland Hills, and everywhere in between.
Peter Shams
JP Carpet Cleaning, Inc.
+1 818-263-9314
email us here