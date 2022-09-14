SHELLFISH - A Coming-of-Age Indie Comedy with a Stop Motion Twist

Shellfish, Feature Film Details Filming Shellfish on Malibu Beach Hunter Hopewell, Shellfish Director

See SHELLFISH at Brenden Theatres in the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 16, 17, 18 & 19th, 2022

"I've just completed the final touches on my first feature film, Shellfish, which fortunately had a very successful festival run," said Filmmaker Hunter Hopewell. "We’re thrilled that Shellfish will enjoy its public theatrical debut, this weekend through Monday at the awesomely upgraded Brenden Theaters in the Palms, Las Vegas.”

The STORY: A stop-motion animator has a week to make a film with his dumbstruck brother and the girl of his dreams without his parents finding out. As their shoot unravels, he must face his own selfishness and decide which is more important, his filmmaking or close relationships.

"We're excited to have audiences experience our coming-of-age movie that started with a $25K grant from Johnny Brenden, awarded by UNLV, followed by lots of continued support from friends & family and 4+ years of bringing together the inspired work of the many contributors I was fortunate to have on our team.”

The PLACE: Brenden Theatres at Palms Casino Resort makes your cinematic adventure comfortably memorable with new luxury leather electric recliners including personal tables, reserved seating, and unparalleled A/V presentation quality.

SHOWTIMES & Pricing: Friday-Monday, September 16-19th: 2:25pm, 5:05pm, 7:45pm & 10:25pm - Tickets range from $11.50 to $9.50 for Seniors/Children/Military and $8 for UNLV students. Note: on Monday ALL tix are just $5 - Click here to reserve your recliners > https://tinyurl.com/ShellfishTix

“I'll be there,” said Hunter, “along with members of the Cast & Crew, creating sort of a film festival atmosphere, dropping in to introduce ourselves and get the film rolling, field questions, and sign movie posters for audience members at random screenings each day.”

“I was so fortunate to win the Johnny Brenden Filmmakers Grant from UNLV to produce my first feature film. While writing, I kept thinking that if my script wins, what will make our micro-budget feature stand out?

First, to be genuine, Shellfish needed to be about something I was very familiar with – the many funny and tragic things that could go wrong during the production of a low-budget film made with friends. Second, when I was nine, the first video I ever made was a stop motion animation, and I'm delighted that audiences have embraced the unique mix of stop motion in Shellfish. I think it’s truly made our indie film look and feel bigger than its budget.

I’ve been a Producer at Disney for five years, I aspire to direct a Disney feature, and as Walt said, 'It takes people to make the dream a reality.'

I was blessed to work with an exceptionally talented group of students/alumni and received a remarkable amount of un-shellfish support from UNLV staff, friends, and family. There are nearly 200 names in the credits, each one representing significant contributions. So many standout performances from up-and-comers in our cast who I’m proud to call my friends and a crew who gave it their all to ensure every shot looks cinematic.

I'm grateful and appreciative to have had this wonderful opportunity. I plan on a lifetime of making movies, as a writer, director, actor, and composer, intent on helping others with similar passions by paying it forward. We hope you enjoy our film.”

Learn more @ HunterHopewell.com/Shellfish

ABOUT BRENDEN THEATRES

Established in 1990, Brenden Theatres operates nearly 100 screens at seven locations in Nevada, California, Arizona, and Colorado. Brenden provides the ultimate cinematic experience for moviegoers with amenities including luxury, leather reclining chairs, state-of-the-art visual and audio equipment, and reserved seating.

Johnny Brenden is the Owner and Chairman of the Brenden Theatre Corporation. His family has a long history in Motion Picture Exhibition. His grandfather, Ted Mann, was a pioneer of the industry. He built and operated the former Mann Theatre Corporation which included the famous Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Among its many accolades, Brenden Theatres and IMAX at Palms Casino Resort is a four-time recipient of the Review-Journal’s “Best Theater” Award

