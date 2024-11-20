Former Corporate Executive Dives Into Entertainment and Entrepreneurial Adventures

Cre8ive Network's Registered TM Branded Products World's Best Holiday Spatula Sets Buzz Balls, Laser Branded Magnetic Balls in a Hand Made Branded Leather Pouch

Executive Turned Entrepreneur Values His Own Time More Than the "Big Time."

We always insist on only the best, highest quality for all of our products” — James Hopewell

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8ive Network, llc is primarily a production company specializing in entertainment media, "including some of my Son Hunter's projects" said C8N Founder, a long time, semi-retired, corporate executive. He also makes time for side hustles including recording percussion & vocals with his Pals, The Phoenix, their rock band since 1968; and challenging himself to create a couple of branded products from scratch.

The idea for "Colorful Cook" cooking utensils came from research about what sells well on Amazon and "Buzz Balls were a passion project that's exceeded even my own expectations," said James Hopewell, the Creator & Entrepreneur.

Fast forward a few months and several thousands of dollars and James had his graphics drawn, copy written, product specs, and his TradeMarks were pending approval. He told us about his research finding the best manufactures then communicating & working with them to get everything just right.

He wanted his spatula handles made from select Beechwood, individually laser engraved with his ColorFul Cook logo and the best silicone with the most stain & heat resistance. Also, he doesn't like graphics that are applied to the silicone, his are part of the mold, no peeling or scratching off.

The Buzz Balls had to be perfectly spherical, matched in diameter & weight, magnetized to just the right strength, electrolicised so each was unique looking and individually laser etched with the Buzz Balls logo, Hopewell told us. He wanted them to be manufactured in the USA, but found out that's not possible. He also wanted a leather drawstring pouch, perfectly shaped for a pair of Buzz Balls. He thought he would find an existing pouch that would fit the bill, but no - he had to design it from scratch, picking the leather, cord, end caps and had to commit to ordering 10,000 to be cut, debossed with the Buzz Balls logo and hand sewn - “very time consuming & expensive" he said.

To hear Hopewell tell it, shipping heavy loads from China through customs, is no fun; then getting the inventory to and accepted by Amazon; then all the associated costs paid to Amazon for wearhouse shelf space which is ongoing & escalating, the ordering platform, marketing & advertising then finally product handling & shipping. After all of that Hopewell had a very successful run selling his products through Amazon, but even at inflated prices it was very difficult making a profit after all the costs, fees & taxes associated with the entire process.

After selling out of Amazon, it's Hopewell & Hopewell, James & his wife Nancy handling operations. Their latest inventory is stored in their own wearhouse and they do all their own handling & shipping, writing a personal note to each buyer. They sell mostly through their Etsy store: Holiday Stocking - Awesome, Unique Gifts - Fun, Quality & Value.

By the end of this Holiday Season, the Hopewell's expect that their inventory will be sold out and they'll continue expanding their manufacturing, marketing & retail hobby. Most gratifying is all the wonderful comments from satisfied customers. They said they hope sharing their experiences informs & inspires others to pursue their aspirations. Their final words of wisdom: “Good luck, have Fun & Rock On!"

The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.