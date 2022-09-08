2022 Permanent Fund Dividend Hits a Record $3,284.00

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced today that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3284.00. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit on their application will receive their dividend beginning Tuesday, September 20. All other applications and disbursement methods that have been determined by September 28, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be distributed starting the week of October 6.

Governor Mike Dunleavy decided to release this year’s PFD early so Alaskans can receive sorely needed economic relief from runaway inflation. The amount was announced at the Three Bears Alaska store in Palmer. The Governor was joined by Miranda Wagoner, a young mother who counts on the PFD to make ends meet and fund her children’s education.

“I know that there is a lot of politics and debate around the PFD, but to me this isn’t a political issue,” said Alaskan Miranda Wagoner. “For me personally, it’s important that I receive my PFD because it’s the law, and it will help me and my children move forward.”

The 2022 PFD will inject $2.1 billion into the state’s economy. For small business owners, it means a welcome spike in economic activity for the remainder of the year.

“Infusions of cash into the local economy will always be a boon to small businesses. From families buying heating fuel for the winter, to completing back-to-school shopping for their kids, shopping early for the holidays, or making those large purchases they put off all summer, locally owned businesses statewide benefit when Alaskans have PFD money in their pockets,” said Jessica Viera, executive director, Wasilla Chamber of Commerce.

“The PFD at $3,284, a total of $13,000 for a family of four, can go a long way in offsetting the record-high costs of energy and food we’re experiencing, preparing for winter, paying off debt, saving for college, or any number of other purposes,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaskans need to remember the amount wasn’t determined by the traditional PFD formula – or any other formula. It was a political decision made in the capitol building during the legislative session. My position on the statutory PFD formula has been consistent: the Legislature needs to either follow the law or change the law, and if the law is changed, it must be done with the consent of the people.

From my first day as your governor, I have been committed to working with legislators on a solution Alaskans agree with that continues to transfer to the people their share of the resource wealth, while preserving essential state services. The two public policy goals are not in conflict with each other, we just need the political will to make it happen.”

Alaskans are encouraged to use the state’s website, MyPFD to check the status of their PFD application.