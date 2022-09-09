2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Riots and Revolutions
... I still passionately believe that if people have accurate and well-balanced information that life decisions would be better.”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Abaya’s Riots & Revolutions: Travels Of The Very First Female Journalist To... details her trailblazing career as the very first female journalist to travel extensively around the world and interview heads of state one-on-one in developing countries with unstable economies. Carol’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Manila International Book Fair slated for September 15-18 at the SMX Convention Center.
At a time when women went to college to prepare for domestic responsibilities, Carol Abaya developed an interest in politics, became a journalist, and traveled the world — alone. Her political acumen has brought her to ground zero of the following upheavals: the 1962 Chinese invasion of India, the 1965 Indonesian communist revolution, and the 1972 Philippine coup. Additionally, she was the only American journalist to travel through all of the Israeli-occupied
territories after the Six Day War.
Carol’s experience with the world’s political & economic turmoils has given her insights that are historically significant; she hopes that her writing will provide food for thought for better political decisions in the future.
Carol Goldstein Abaya is an international award-winning journalist. She received her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and earned a Master's in International Relations at New York University.
