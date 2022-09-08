Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg’s RedChip Money Report® on September 10

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that an interview with Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this September 10, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States. Draganfly was last featured on The RedChip Money Report® on July 30, 2022.

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Draganfly’s President and CEO Cameron Chell will discuss the Company’s Q2 record revenue performance drivers, how the Company is capturing the $20 billion commercial drone market, customer solutions, and much more.

To access the interview in its entirety, please click here .

Produced by RedChip Companies Inc., The RedChip Money Report® is an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years of experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. The RedChip Money Report® delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

Email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

