Commerce Visits Diamond T Trailer Manufacturing, Discusses Future Plans

Executives from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Representative Justin Humphreys visited Diamond T Trailer Manufacturing, a recipient of the 2022 Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP) to learn more about the company’s operations and discuss how the company is utilizing OIEP funding. Diamond T Trailer was among more than 120 projects awarded funding through the program from the 2022 application period. The company was awarded $70,000 which will support phased growth of its fabrication shop, addressing the addition of new technologies along with product development and enhancements of existing products.

“I am very proud of the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program and how it supports Oklahoma companies,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “With the funding, companies are diversifying their operations and growing, creating more jobs and investment in our state and offering an incredible ROI on the state’s investment.”

“Diamond T Trailer Manufacturing believes support provided through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the OIEP opportunity will expedite current facility and operational expansion efforts,” said James Eberts, Organizational Development Director. “The insight and forward thinking of those in the Commerce department and state lawmakers to provide incentives for Oklahoma businesses to expand and enhance operations is a measured and strategic response addressing what business leaders need in these challenging times. We wish to thank Brent Kisling, Jon Chiappe, Glenn Glass, and Representative Humphrey for showing a genuine interest in the future of Diamond T Trailer Manufacturing.”

“It is a privilege to work with many great Oklahoma companies through OIEP,” said Michael Davis, President and CEO of Oklahoma Finance Authorities. “And even more rewarding to have the opportunity to visit with them and see firsthand how they are utilizing the awarded funds to increase capabilities, address supply chain bottlenecks, diversify revenue streams and grow their workforce.”

“It’s always great to see business operations up close,” said Rep. Humphreys. “Diamond T Trailer is awesome people building awesome trailers and I’m happy to represent them in District 19.”

Diamond T Trailer is a leading maker of heavy-duty trailers, including heavy-duty equipment trailers, utility trailers, dump trailers and car haulers. For over 25 years the company has focused on manufacturing quality products and providing top-notch customer service.

OIEP utilizes funds set aside by the Oklahoma Economic Development Pooled Finance Act (62 OS 891.1 et seq). Participating businesses are required to provide quarterly reports verifying employment levels and expenditures, as well as submit verification of purchase and installation of machinery and equipment. The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at www.okcommerce.gov/OIEP.