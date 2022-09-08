HousingWire Honors DocMagic’s Chief Compliance Officer Gavin T. Ales with 2022 Insiders Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its chief compliance officer, Gavin T. Ales, has won HousingWire’s Insiders award. The 2022 list recognized 50 operational all-stars in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward.
A well-known industry expert in mortgage banking compliance and law, Ales tackles some of the most challenging compliance issues facing the industry with loan documents and eClosings. In the last 12 months, he has successfully taken on multiple impactful company and industry-based projects, which the judges at HousingWire examined closely and determined Ales’ most recent contributions.
“It is refreshing to see that my efforts on the compliance and legal side of mortgage software are having an operational impact,” stated Ales. “We are constantly doing outstanding things at DocMagic to move the industry forward. Both my team and I are honored to be recognized.”
Winners of HW’s Insiders accolade represent a wide range of occupations within the housing economy, from lending and real estate to fintech. According to HW, Insiders are the internal professionals that their companies turn to with their most important or challenging behind-the-scenes projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.
Among some of Ales’ key contributions were his assistance in developing DocMagic’s e-Eligibility solution, eDecision™. He also added functionality to DocMagic’s loan generation solution that supports the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for the visually impaired to read mortgage loan documents. In addition, Ales worked on the Affordable Housing Initiative (AHIT) for Freddie Mac that helped create first-ever instruments to include subordinate liens.
And always at the top of Ales’ list of business-critical compliance initiatives is to move the mortgage industry toward going paperless. Looking ahead, Ales seeks to add compliance guidelines and functionality for use by Limited English Proficiency (LEP) borrowers to assist them in better interpreting loan documents.
“Each year, the HW Insiders award represents a versatile group of unsung heroes who are vital to the smooth functioning of their organizations,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “While they may operate behind the scenes, the tireless work of these honorees has a huge impact on the larger housing ecosystem. We are honored to recognize this impressive group of industry experts.”
The complete list of HousingWire 2022 Insiders winners can be found at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/361547/.
About DocMagic:
DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.
About HousingWire:
HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.
