HARB provides flyover for Miami Dolphins' first game

The 482nd Fighter Wing is scheduled to perform a flyover with two of its F-16 Fighting Falcons for the Miami Dolphins’ first game of the NFL regular season this Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. EST.

The two pilots who are scheduled to perform the flyover are Maj. Evan Erickson and 1st Lt. Joshua Brigham of the 93rd Fighter Squadron based at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida.

The home game against the New England Patriots is scheduled on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"It's an honor to be performing my first flyover on September 11,” said Brigham. “There's no better way to remember those who have fallen than with the sounds of freedom overhead.”

The flyover will be performed in what is called a two-ship formation.

“I'm very excited to support our home team to kick off the start of the season, but I'm especially honored to provide the sound of freedom on the anniversary of September 11,” said Erickson.

Don’t miss the 93rd FS performing in the Wings Over Homestead airshow at Homestead ARB April 1 and 2, 2023.

For more information, call the 482nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at (786) 415-7330.